New Commanding Officer Takes the Helm at Troop G in Willow Springs

Lieutenant Colonel Eric T. Olson, acting superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces the following promotion effective March 1, 2019:

Lieutenant Bruce D. Fiske, Troop I Rolla, Mo., has been promoted to captain and designated commanding officer of Troop G in Willow Springs.

Fiske was appointed to the Patrol on January 1, 1996, as a member of the 71st Recruit Class. Upon completing his training at the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy, he was assigned to Troop G, Zone 3, Howell and Shannon counties. He was promoted to corporal on June 1, 2001, and designated assistant zone supervisor of Zone 5, Douglas and Ozark counties.

On Dec. 15, 2002, he transferred to Zone 3, Howell and Shannon counties. Fiske was promoted to sergeant on September 21, 2003, and designated zone supervisor of that same zone. He was promoted to lieutenant Dec. 1, 2008, and assigned to Troop I Headquarters in Rolla, Mo.

Captain Fiske grew up in Summersville, Mo., and graduated from Summersville High School. He graduated from the FBI National Academy, Session 270, in 2017.

Capt. Fiske and his wife, Sharon (Guftafson), have three children.