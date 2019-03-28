National Honor Society Service Project

Julie Taylor, the Ava High School National Honor Society (NHS) sponsor, second from left, is shown above with members of the Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild, a local group that recently supported a NHS service project by donating over 50 pairs of padded wheelchair arm covers for the Missouri Veteran’s Home.
