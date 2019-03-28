Murray – Linna Rae Fleetwood

March 24 – We had good services Sunday. We opened up in prayer. Then, Dan lead some songs.

Rayonna and Rachael sang a special. Dan and Janice sang a special.

Bro. Dale brought the message from Matthew 24, then we were dismissed in prayer.

Bro. Dale and Dan left and went to pray for a man that comes to church when he is able.

If you don’t have a home church, we invite you.

Sunday evening, Linna Rae, Rayonna, and Rachael went to Danny and Cindy’s and, on the way, stopped at the nursing home to see Ethel Lane and Ellie Doran.

Keep Don Lunn in prayer. He will have surgery on both legs at St. Louis Tuesday.

This is all for this time.