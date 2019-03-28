Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

March 24 – During our week of Revival with Evangelist Mike Avery, his messages included “Two Lives, Two Directions,” “Promises for the Day of Trouble,” “Jesus’ Coming is Sure, Sudden, Secretive, and Separating,” “Does the Holy Spirit Own You?” The special music in the Friday evening Youth Service was by Dana Fourman and 7 M.Z.B.S. students: Brenna Barton, Jackson Fleming, Joe Davidson, Ethan Koch, Patrick MacDonneil, Ashlynn & Adeline Bradley. There was pizza and basketball in the gym following the service.

Visitors in the Sunday services included several from our neighboring Brush Arbor Church of God (holiness): Bill & Dorothy Clouse, Sam & Cynthia Miller, Rachel Mast, Glenna Knight, J.R. Downen; Thomas, Becky, Jackson, & Colin Fleming. A pot luck dinner was held in the dining hall at noon. In the closing service of the Revival on Sunday evening, Greyson, McKenna, & Kirsten Jones helped take a love offering for the evangelist. Special music during the week was by Bryan & Juliana Jones, Pastor Bob & Cinda Thompson, Dana Fourman, Debbie Cox, Lilah Sherman, Norman Murray, Brian & Donna Haynes. Jesse Paxton was the song leader. Instrumentalists were Debbie Cox (organ), Dana Fourman (trumpet), Norman Murray (baritone), Jesse Paxton (trombone), Pastor Bob (accordion), and pianists Barbara Uhles, Cheryl Paxton, Donna Haynes, & Olivia Lyon.

The monthly missionary meeting was held Wed. night. Debbie Cox led in prayer. Sister Cinda Thompson showed photos as she gave mission reports from 5 countries. “How shall they believe in him of whom they have not heard?” (Romans 19:14).