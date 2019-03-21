Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

March 11, 2019 – Sunday morning services at Mt. Zion Church of God (holiness) were canceled due to a heavy snowfall which began about 8 a.m.

In the Sunday evening service, Norman Murray led in prayer. The special song was a vocal solo by Cinda Thompson. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr. , gave a Bible study on “The Church” from Ephesians 2:20. “Built upon the foundation of the apostles and prophets, Jesus Christ himself being the chief cornerstone.” The true Church: unity, holy, catholic (universal), apostolic. We recognize the authority of the writings of the apostles in the New Testament. The closing prayer was by Hershell Letsinger.

The weekly Monday prayer meeting for revival was held at 6 p.m. in the Library. Cinda Thompson read scripture before a time of united prayer.

Jesse Paxton led the singing in the Wed. evening service. Dennis Uhles led in prayer. Pastor Bob spoke on “The Organization of the Church.” Bishops, elders, deacons, elections, treasury and support, charity, discipline.

March 17, 2019 – Ushers in the Sunday morning worship service were James Cox and John Dale. Norman Murray sang a solo. Pastor Bob Thompson, Jr., preached on “A Psalm of Revival – Psalm 126.” “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, and our tongue with singing… The Lord hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad. Turn again our captivity, O Lord, as the streams in the south.” Statement of revival; song of revival; supplication of revival; surety of revival.

Linda Murray read an original poem in the Sunday evening service. Sheena Mahan led in prayer. Testimonies were given by Edith Johnson, Norman Murray, and Elliot Jones. Cheryl Paxton gave a report of the speech of a man from Rawanda who spoke at Cedar Gap about Operation Christmas Child. Pastor Bob’s Bible Study was on “The Christian Minister,” including his testimony of how God called him to preach while he was a high school student at Mt. Zion Bible School. 2 Timothy 4:2 “Preach the word; be instant in season, out of season; reprove, rebuke, exhort with all long suffering and doctrine.”

Another prayer meeting for revival was held at 6 p.m. on Monday in the Library.

Revival services began at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12. The evangelist was Dr. Mike Avery from God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, Ohio. His messages included How is it with your soul?”, “What does your God look like?”, and “Lord change my attitude.” He also spoke in the M.Z.B.S. Chapel on Wednesday and Thursday. His subjects were “A good conscience” and “You must have the want-to.”