Mt. Zion – Barbara Uhles

Dana and Alex Fourman took the basketball team from Mt. Zion Bible School to a tournament at Ft. Scott, Kansas, on Friday, Feb. 22. They played games with Show-Me Christian School and Overland Christian School. Seniors Ethan Koch and Jonathan Lizotte competed in the 3-point shootout. Others from Mt. Zion who participated were Cody Cook, Samuel Esquilla, Colin and Jackson Fleming. The expenses for this trip were paid by the Parent Teacher Fellowship.

Earnest Murray taught the adult Sunday School lesson. He was assisted by Cheryl Paxton, Delbert Murray, Lilah Sherman, and Norman Murray. Visitors in the Sunday morning worship service included Vernon and Debbie Taylor from Jefferson City, and Thelma Venezia from Seymour. Ushers were James Cox and John Dale. Jesse Paxton sang the special song. Sister Cinda Thompson preached on “The Faithfulness of God” from a text in Deuteronomy 7:9. “Know therefore that the Lord thy God, He is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love Him and keep His commandments to a thousand generations.” All of the attributes of God are woven together and point to His faithfulness.

In the Sunday evening service, Jesse Paxton led the singing, and Lilah Sherman led in prayer. Cinda Thompson sang a solo. Evangelist Ken Thompson of Seymour reached from Mark 4:11. “Unto you is given to know the mystery of the kingdom of God.” Truth, like plants, grows slowly and will progress to harvest.

Seventeen attended a prayer meeting for revival in the library at 6 p.m. Monday. It was led by Cinda Thompson.

In the Wednesday, evening service, testimonies were given by Elliot Jones, Delbert Murray, Cinda Thompson, and Sheena Mahan. Alex Fourman and Edith Johnson led in prayer. James Cobb showed pictures of his mission trip to Alaska in June of 2017.