Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

We began our service with pledges, singing and getting up to date with what has been happening with our church family, friends and neighbors. We continue to pray for all in need, the lost, our church and pastor. We were glad to have Jaycee back with us, the little ones brighten our day.

Brother Charles read several scriptures, beginning with Exodus, for his message titled, Complain or Pray? The Lord told His people several times, in everything give thanks. Being a grumbler or murmurer gets to be a bad habit, and sometimes is catching. Be joyful in all things you do!

Missouri Assn. 5th Sunday Meeting will be at Springcreek Church, Friday night, Jim Kyle speaker, and Saturday night, Charlie Hannaford, speaker, at 7 p.m.

Missouri Assn. will be held April 26-27, the theme, Trusting in God, Isaiah 31:1.

Bonita and Floyd Winingham arrived in Ava, Friday evening. James and Tammy Elliott joined them at Jewell Elliott’s for supper. Jewell, Bonita and Floyd attended the 50th wedding anniversary celebration for Drevis and David Burke, Saturday afternoon. The group later attended the wedding of Eddie Massey and Bethany Pridemore, in Mtn. Grove. The Wininghams returned home early Sunday morning.

Jeff and Kristy Tackett and grandson, Joey Mishler, spent Saturday and Sunday with Harold and Kay Hutchison. Joining them Sunday afternoon was Harlin, Shirley and Amy Hutchison. Other visitors through the week with the Hutchisons were Dan and Kim Clements, Dylan, Morgan, Grant and Claire Clements. Harlin and Shirley came by on Thursday evening, also.