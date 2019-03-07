Mt. Tabor – Kay Hutchison

Again, because of bad weather, we had no church service. Bro. Charles continues with his cough, maybe this break will allow him to recuperate.

Jewell Elliott is also still fighting her bug, cough, and croup. I hope we will all be better soon. James has been by to check on her and care for the livestock.

Ronnie Lansdown picked Jadon Lansdown up in Mansfield Saturday morning. Doug and Kristy Lansdown were attending basketball games in Rogersville, where the WP Zizzers were playing. Jadon spent the day with Pat and Ronnie, then returned home that evening.

Harold Hutchison had cataract surgery Friday. They were back in Springfield Saturday morning and after their doctor visit they stopped by to see Lucille DeBerry.

Kim Clements and Kay Hutchison were in Springfield Monday, for doctor appointments. They stopped in Ozark to visit Dylan, Morgan, Grant, and Claire Clements.