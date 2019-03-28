Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

March 25, 2019 – I hope everyone is enjoying the beginning of spring. The frogs are sure making a joyful noise in our neck of the woods. The grass seemed to turn green overnight.

Our Sunday morning services began with prayer and scripture reading from Proverbs. Sunday school classes were well attended with the adults’ class reading in Acts.

Our special singing started out with the children singing two songs, and congregational singing was led by Casey. Worship services were well attended, and our Pastor preached a good message from the book of Matthew.

We enjoyed the fourth Friday night singing at Eastern Gate last week. We missed Irene, not being there to play the piano for us. Get well soon, Irene. We enjoyed singing, and then had lots of food and a good time visiting with everyone. Our next 4th Friday night singing will be April 26th, at Mt. Olive, so mark that on your calendar. We also will be having Sunrise Service on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, beginning at 6:30 am. We will be serving breakfast afterwards. We hope everyone will plan on coming. It is the most wonderful service of the year when we can celebrate the Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ. In the meantime, get out and enjoy spring and remember … “When God measures a man, He puts the tape around the heart instead of the head.” ……the Lord seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart. 1 Samuel 16:7