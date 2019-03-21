Mt. Olive – Donna Loveland

March 11, 2019 – Good Monday morning to everyone. It’s been a little while since I got our news in the paper. Last week we had to dismiss because of weather. This week we were blessed to have services without worry. I hope everyone had a good weekend. The wind on Saturday was very intense with several trees down in our area, but we never lost our power. I know some did. I know everyone is ready for some sunny days.

Our services opened with prayer and scripture reading from Psalm 63: 7. “Because thou hast been my help therefore in the shadow of thy wings will I rejoice.” Prayer requests were taken and several names were mentioned. Kenny Goin, who is having surgery on Monday. Bob Harvill, Kelly Hull, and Fay’s sister Alice who is the hospital right now and I know there are others , so we lift up in prayer all those who are sick and those who have lost loved ones in the past few months and those whom we don’t know, but God does. Birthdays this month are Harlie, who is six on Thursday, and Colton Marler who turned 16. Happy birthday to these two.

Sunday before last, we had a good crowd with several visitors from our community and we sure want you to know we loved the fact that you chose Mt. Olive and sincerely want you all to come again. There is strength and unity when we gather together to worship our Lord and Savior.

We send get well wishes to Dillon Morrison and want you to know we are looking forward to warmer weather and better health for you, so you can come and attend church on some Sunday evening. We are starting our Sunday night services on the 1st Sunday in April at 6:30. The 4th Friday night singing will be on March 22nd, at Eastern Gate Church so mark it on your calendar. We start at 7 p.m.

Congratulations to Mr.& Mrs. Carroll Caudle. They were married on March 9th, at Eastern Gate with Rev. Jerry Loveland performing the ceremony for them. It was a very sweet wedding with their family attending.

Our Pastor took his sermon text from Matthew 14: 22-34. It’s a very well-known chapter, with Jesus coming to the disciples, walking on the water and bidding Peter to come to him. It’s an example of the faith Jesus wants us to have in his ability to care for us. As long as Peter kept his eyes on Jesus, he was fine. But, as happens to us so many times, he took his eyes off Jesus, looking down at the rolling sea beneath his feet, and his faith wavered. Jesus simply reached out, took him by the hand and ask him a question. Why did you doubt, Peter? I’m sure he asks us the same question at times.