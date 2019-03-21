MSHP Troop G Releases Enforcement Totals of Wright County Operation   

A total of 39 citations and 28 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation conducted in Wright County on March 16, 2019. Also, troopers arrested four people for misdemeanor drug violations and four people for felony drug violations. Totals from this enforcement effort include:

30 — speed citations

6 — no seat belt citations

1 — following too close citation

2 — uninsured motorist citations

4 — felony drug arrests

4 — misdemeanor drug arrests

“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to vigorously enforce laws designed to reduce crashes,” said Captain Bruce D. Fiske. “Please be careful behind the wheel, obey all traffic laws, and be a courteous driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.” Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG