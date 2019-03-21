MSHP Troop G Releases Enforcement Operation  Totals for March 17 in Douglas County

A total of 29 citations and 36 warnings were issued in conjunction with a hazardous moving violation enforcement operation conducted in Douglas County on March 17, 2019.

During the operation, troopers arrested one person for driving while intoxicated.

Totals from this enforcement effort include:

9 – speed citations;

7 – no seat belt citations;

9 – non-moving violation citations;

1 – driver license violation citation;

3 – uninsured motorist citations;

1 – felony arrest for driving while intoxicated.

“Hazardous moving violation operations are one tool the Missouri State Highway Patrol uses to vigorously enforce laws designed to reduce crashes,” said Captain Bruce D. Fiske. “Please be careful behind the wheel, obey all traffic laws, and be a courteous driver.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.” Follow Troop G on Twitter for the most current news @MSHPTrooperG