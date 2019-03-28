Missouri State Police: DWI Saturation In Howell County

A total of 19 citations and 31 warnings were issued in conjunction with a DWI saturation conducted in Howell County on March 15, 2019.

Also, troopers arrested two people for driving while intoxicated. This saturation targeted DWI enforcement along with other hazardous moving and alcohol-related offenses.

Totals from this saturation include:

9 — speed citations

6 — seat belt citations

1 — child restraint citation

1 — nonmoving violation citation

2 — uninsured motorist citations

1 — arrest for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated

1 — arrest for felony driving while intoxicated

“Our goal is to positively impact DWI enforcement and reduce alcohol-related vehicle crashes,” said Captain Fiske. “DWI saturations are one tool we use to make our roadways a safer place for Missouri’s motorists. Please be careful when behind the wheel and never drink and drive.”

The only 100 percent survivable traffic crash is the one that never happens. Make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained in a seat belt or child restraint. Every day as we travel on Missouri’s roadways, we trust that every driver on the road is going to obey the speed limit, pay attention, and drive sober. “Don’t Violate The Trust.”

