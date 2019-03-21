Missouri Attorney General Files Charges Against Moberly Man for Defrauding Food Bank Patrons

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced his office filed charges in Boone County, Missouri against Kyle McClain of Moberly, Missouri for violating the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act.

The four-count Felony Complaint alleges that McClain fraudulently sold insurance plans to patrons at Boone County food banks under the guise of helping them get a grant for dental work. However, eligibility for the grant did not require the purchase of McClain’s insurance or any insurance.

The State alleges that McClain made intentional misrepresentations relating to the sale of the insurance and illegally profited from his fraudulent scheme.

“Preying upon Missourians who are seeking to get a meal at a food bank is unconscionable. While every individual is, of course, innocent until proven guilty, we are confident in our investigation and the charges we filed,” said Schmitt.

McClain has been arrested and has posted bond. His first scheduled Court appearance in the Boone County Courthouse is March 25, 2019 at 1:30 pm. The charges are merely allegations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians to file consumer complaints by filing a complaint online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, MO, 65102.