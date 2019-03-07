Missing Fisherman’s Body Found on Bryant Creek

On Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol found the body of a West Plains man cited as missing on Norfork Lake in Ozark County, where he was reported to be fishing.

After a multi-day search, the body of Mickle A. Meidell, age 52, was discovered under his boat, a 2018 Lowe utility craft, which officers believe capsized after hitting a pile of debris, entrapping Meidell underneath. The body and boat were located on Bryant Creek, .5 mile north or upstream from Cook’s Conservation Access.

The cause of death was listed as drowning.

The incident was investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol Cpl. J.R. Roberts, with assistance from Msgt. B.D. Foster, Cpl. L.B. Monahan and Trooper C.P. Chatman, all from Troop G.

Initially, the search for Meidell included areas around Tecumseh and North Fork Lake, using both water and air resources.

Meidell was reported missing late Saturday, according to the Ozark County Sheriff’s Department.