Middle School Students of the Month for February

Ava Middle School students shown above were recently recognized with a special lunch at Archie’s Restaurant for being role models who exhibit the character word patience. Those participating above are from l to r, front row: Glenda Little, Kiwanis Club; Nancy Ames, Mathew Watson, Shaylyn Taylor, Brody Davis; back row: Madalyn Russell, Blake Cain, Adrienne Perkins, Rylan Lumley, and Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase. The student event is sponsored each month by the Kiwanis Club.

