Ava Middle School students shown above were recently recognized with a special lunch at Archie’s Restaurant for being role models who exhibit the character word patience. Those participating above are from l to r, front row: Glenda Little, Kiwanis Club; Nancy Ames, Mathew Watson, Shaylyn Taylor, Brody Davis; back row: Madalyn Russell, Blake Cain, Adrienne Perkins, Rylan Lumley, and Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase. The student event is sponsored each month by the Kiwanis Club.
Middle School Students of the Month for February
