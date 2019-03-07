MDC Improves MO Hunting App with New Layout

Users will need to update MO Hunting prior to spring turkey hunting for proper telechecking.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Turkey hunters, deer hunters, and others who use the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free MO Hunting app will need to perform a simple update to get the latest layout, features, and functions.

The MO Hunting update includes improved telecheck functions for turkey and deer harvests. MDC advises users to update MO Hunting prior to spring turkey hunting for proper telechecking. MO Hunting users with Android devices can update it through the Google Play app. Those using Apple devices can update MO Hunting through the App Store.

The update includes a new look and feel, a streamlined telecheck process, new menu and profile options, the ability to hide expired permits, the ability to view managed-deer-hunt preference points, links to MDC’s managed hunt online application process, and a link to a MO Hunting “Help” webpage — viewable directly from the MO Hunting app and online at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/mo-hunting/mo-hunting-help.

According to MDC, many of the enhancements for the MO Hunting update came from user feedback.

“We work with volunteers from the public to test our new apps and give feedback on our updates,” said MDC IT Project Manager Cassey Kuester. “We also encourage ongoing user feedback about our apps. Many of our enhancements come from that user feedback and we greatly appreciate it.”

MDC welcomes feedback from users of its apps — MO Hunting, MO Outdoors, MO Fishing, and MO Con Mag – at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps/comment-apps.

MO Hunting, MO Outdoors, MO Fishing, and MO Con Mag – are available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices. Get more information at mdc.mo.gov/contact-engage/mobile-apps.

Hunters can also buy permits through MDC’s MO Hunting app, or from permit vendors around the state and online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits.