Mark Twain National Forest Recruiting for Resource Advisory Committee

ROLLA, Mo. (Feb. 28, 2019) – Mark Twain National Forest is recruiting individuals to be members of a Resource Advisory Committee (RAC) that will be established as required by the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act. Recruitment activities will end on or about March 31, 2019.

The RAC will be established to improve collaborative relationships and provide recommendations to the National Forest concerning project proposals being considered for implementation with funding provided by the Act.

The RAC will include 15 members appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture following a review of some brief background information provided by the prospective member.

RAC members must reside within the State of Missouri.

Membership will have balanced and diverse representation and include individuals who are recreation users, members of environmental organizations, elected officials, tribal representatives, school officials, timber industry, public at large, and other interest groups.

Membership is voluntary. Those selected will serve a 4-year term. RAC business is normally conducted during 2 or 3 meetings per year, held in a central location, which usually last 1 or 2 hours.

For more information on Resource Advisory Committees, check the Forest Service web-site at www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/specialprojects.

If this opportunity interests you, please contact Richard Hall at 573-368-9286, or Laura Watts at 573-341-7471.

USDA’s Mark Twain National Forest is the largest public land manager in Missouri with 1.5 million acres in 29 Missouri Counties. The National Forest’s goal is to continue to restore Missouri’s natural communities and maintain a healthy and productive forest.