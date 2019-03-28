March Terrific Kids

Submitted Photo

Ava Schools Terrific Kids for March are (Front row, left to right): Chasney Gardner, Blaine Young, Colt Heinlein, Mac Heinlein, Ben Scott, Aubrey James, Leo Pierson, Lane Searcy. (Middle Row, left to right): Noah Lansdown, Ally Barfield, Jozie Potter, Abby Meyers, Patience Parsons, Sydney Brooke, Rhett Brooke, Tharon Cahow. (Back row, left to right): Miley Ludwig, Morgan Lakey, Aylssa Boyd, Ryan Adams, Luke Hamby, Gracie Wright, Will Lebsock. Not pictured: Lily Barnes. Sponsors for March are MOCH, State Farm, Sonic, Missouri Conservation Department, Taco Bell, HomePride Bank, and Century Bank.