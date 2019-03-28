March is National Developmental Disability Awareness Month

Submitted

Mayor David Norman holds a proclamation designating the month of March as National Developmental Disability Awareness Month. Pictured are (left to right) DJ Shumate, DoCo employee; Dawn Cox, DoCo Manager; Mayor Norman; and Michelle (Grigg) Bristol, DoCo Bookkeeper. According to the proclamation, in 2018 the DoCo Sheltered Workshop built over 10,000 pallets, processed over 165,000 Copeland trays, diverted over 30 tons of aluminum, 40 tons of plastic, and 15 tons of cardboard from the waste stream.