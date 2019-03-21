Local Students Host National Honor Society State Convention

Missouri Association National Honor Society Executive Director Linda Whitford, above left, is shown presenting Ava High School’s National Honor Society President Stephen Copeland and Vice-President Eden Little with a plaque recognizing the local chapter for facilitating and hosting the National Honor Society state convention which was held at Lake of the Ozarks on March 5-6.

Twenty-five Ava High School students put leadership into action as organizers of the Missouri Association of National Honor Society State Convention held at Lake of the Ozarks March 5-6.

Serving as the Missouri Association National Honor Society (MANHS) State President School, the Dorothy Norman Chapter of National Honor Society members were responsible for planning and organizing the Missouri Association of NHS Convention for this school year.

Over 340 NJHS and NHS members and student advisers representing 25 schools from across Missouri attended the conference.

The conference theme was “Lead with Honor” a premise derived from a quote by former President Calvin Coolidge who said, “No person was ever honored for what he received. Honor has been the reward for what he gave.”

One goal of National Honor Society members is to aspire to earn honor through service to others.

Ava High School’s National Honor Society President Stephen Copeland along with Vice-President Eden Little led the convention for Ava NHS.

Keynote speaker for the conference was Aric Jackson who shared his experiences growing up in a small suburb outside of Chicago on welfare to being televised internationally in 69 countries, with 2.2 million viewers. Jackson has made a commitment to make a difference in the lives of youths, such that they take on their Dreams, Achieve Them and Pass It On to others. His goal is to not only provide inspiration for growth, but also tangible tools to grow a dream and make it reality.

Following the keynote, students were given the opportunity to attend workshops presented by local veterans Dick Thomas, Bill Henry and Judge Craig Carter. Students also attended workshops showcasing services to others which were led by Ozarks Food Harvest, Drury University and Mid-America Transplant Services.

Following dinner, the students explored many activities available at the Tan-Tar-A resort, including a dance hosted by DJ Coby Ayers.

For the state service projects, NHS chose to honor Veterans of Armed Service. MANHS member schools donated 22 electric razors, and Ava Piece and Friendship Quilt Guild provided 59 cushioned wheelchair arm covers for the Missouri Veterans Home in Mount Vernon.

During the convention, MANHS members made 319 para-cord bracelets for Operation Gratitude, an organization that distributes the bracelets as a gesture of appreciation to troops and first responders.