Local Resident Reports Social Security Scam –– Be Aware and Cautious

In October 2018, Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley issued a scam alert warning Missouri residents of a telephone scam that would compromise their Social Security information. At the time, the Attorney General’s Office had received numerous complaints from Missouri residents who had received calls from individuals claiming to be with the Social Security Administration, requesting private information.

Unfortunately, this scam is still in circulation.

The Herald received word from a local resident this week that scammers are still using this ploy to ascertain important information from individuals. The local caller reports receiving two phone call messages, on two separate days, with both calls stating her Social Security Card number was suspended and a federal court case pending on the issue. Many who have received these bogus calls report they are asked to call back to fix the problem. Or, the scammer probes for more personal information that could be used for identity theft or other fraud.

Examples of the information requested includes Social Security number, date of birth and address.

Citizens are warned not to provide personal information over the telephone unless absolutely certain about who is on the other end of the line.

If the Social Security Administration calls individuals, the agency has typically contacted the person previously via mail, according to the news release.

Anyone who receives a call from someone claiming to be from the Social Security Administration should hang up and contact the agency using their real telephone number, 800-772-1213.

If a suspicious call claiming to be from the SSA is received, please report the information to the Office of Inspector General at 800-269-0271 or online at oig.ssa.gov/report.