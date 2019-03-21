Local EMA Group Is A Community Resource

As residents of central Alabama continue to recover from the severe thunderstorm and devastating tornadoes that swept through the state last week, it is timely and appropriate for the Ava / Douglas County Emergency Management Agency to remind area residents of their local presence and how they strive to keep the community safe when unexpected events and disasters threaten the area.

During the threat of severe weather, when the National Weather Service issues a warning for this area, residents know to rely on the outdoor sirens.

But, it is also helpful for residents to understand the agency’s protocol for sounding a warning alarm which includes the following.

As severe weather approaches, the agency will sound the outdoor warning sirens in a steady tone for three minutes.

Sirens are then cycled or “rested” for three minutes.

During the warning, however, sirens may blare multiple times for thorough coverage.

After the threat passes, the Ava/ Douglas County EMA does not sound an all-clear siren.

In conjunction with local sirens, the agency also recommends that folks listen to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) weather radio and/or local media outlets for timely and current weather updates and information. For more information about NOAA Weather Radio broadcasts, visit the nws.noaa.gov website, and for the Springfield Weather Service, visit www.weather.gov/sgf

The Ava / Douglas County Emergency Management Agency team is comprised of local volunteers, who serve as follows: Danny Maggard, director; Brian McFarlin, deputy director; Alex Fourman, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC); Bill Long, communication specialist; and Dillon Argall, EMA staff.

In addition, the EMA group is responsible for reporting area storm damage to the National Weather Service in Springfield, Mo. If this should occur in your area or on your property, please contact the local EMA office at (417) 683-3315 to file a report. If no one answers, leave a message.

The local agency is also on Facebook as Ava/Douglas Emergency Management, where you will find more information and photos.

The EMS office is located one block east of the courthouse at 307 East Lincoln Avenue, Ava, Mo. The office telephone phone number is (417) 683-3315.