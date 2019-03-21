Local Church Information Requested by the Herald 

The Douglas County Herald is requesting information about church groups currently serving congregations within the City of Ava and Douglas County. At present, the Herald is compiling an updated church directory for publication in the newspaper, with the goal to offer the information to readers once a month.

For inclusion, church administrators are asked to provide the following to our office: church name, physical location/address and telephone phone number. Submissions are being accepted by mail to Douglas County Herald, P. O. Box 577, Ava, Mo. 65608 or via email, admanager@douglascountyherald.com

The project is well underway, so please expedite your church information to us quickly and take advantage of this opportunity.

Churches located just outside the county line, but serving Douglas County residents are also welcome to submit information as well.