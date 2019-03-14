Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Hello friends, greetings from Little Creek this foggy Friday morning.

I have been out of stamps so I haven’t sent anything to the paper for a while, but we finally went and picked some up so I will attempt to write some items.

We had a good day at quilting club Wednesday. I haven’t been there much since I was in the hospital. I thank Alma for hemming the quilts, so that I didn’t have any work to do, but it was wonderful to see everyone. I went another day. The cold weather is not conducive to getting out.

I find my writing is a struggle and I hope the Herald staff can read what I write.

I don’t know much news but I just wanted to let everyone know I am doing well.

Wanda Huffman called me and we had a long talk, catching up on our families. Wanda is like me, she doesn’t feel like coming to club very often anymore, as does Jo. So if you are a quilter, we would welcome you at the Nimble Thimble Club. Sometimes our fingers aren’t so nimble in our thimbles anymore.

I will write more next time. I appreciate you all.