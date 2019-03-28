Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor:

Just a note of thanks for a job well done. For a large regional Aerobatic School we were hosting here locally at the West Plains Airport, a commercial print job was put out to bid. Fortunately for us, the winning bid was the Herald Printing office, right in our back yard. They did the job on time, on budget and beyond everyone’s expectations. Actually, members from the St Louis and Omaha area were commenting how much nicer our books were this year! Thank you Herald staff: you made us look good. We plan on doing all our commercial reproduction jobs with you.

Sincerely,

Sean Sweeney

Vice President, IAC#61