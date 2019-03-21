Leopold Conservation Award Seeks Missouri Nominees

Know a Missouri farmer, rancher or forester who goes above and beyond in the care and management of natural resources? Nominate them for the 2019 Missouri Leopold Conservation Award®.

Sand County Foundation, the nation’s leading voice for conservation of private land, presents the Leopold Conservation Award to private landowners in 14 states for extraordinary achievement in voluntary conservation.

In Missouri, the $10,000 award is presented annually by Sand County Foundation, Missouri Farmers Care, Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council and USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.

Given in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold, the award recognizes those who inspire others with their dedication to land, water and wildlife habitat management on private, working land. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.

“The Leopold Conservation Award highlights the great work of Missouri farmers, ranchers and foresters,” said Gary Marshall, chairman of Missouri Farmers Care. “These efforts are firmly rooted in enhancing the stewardship of farming and ranching operations. This program highlights farmers’ best practices and purpose to meet an ultimate goal: leaving the land in better shape for the next generation.”

Nominations may be submitted on behalf of a landowner, or landowners may nominate themselves. The application can be found at www.mofarmerscare.com or https://sandcountyfoundation.org/uploads/MO-CFN-Family-LR.pdf .

Applications can be submitted online at www.mofarmerscare.com/leopold-conservation-award, emailed to MFC Outreach Coordinator, Kari Asbury, at kari@mofarmerscare.com or mailed to Missouri Farmers Care, c/o Kari Asbury, 4481 Brown Station Road, Columbia, MO 65202. All applications must be submitted or postmarked by July 12, 2019.

Finalists will be announced in November with the award presented in December 2019 or January 2020.