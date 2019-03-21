LEGAL – Ladd Notice

IN THE CIRCUIT DIVISION DOUGLAS COUNTY, MISSOURI

DONALD E. LADD and, )

JANET LADD, Husband and Wife )

Plaintiffs, )

vs. )RAYMOND JOHNSON, )and his heirs, grantee, ) and successors ) Defendant. )

Case No. 19DG-CC00045

NOTICE UPON ORDER FOR

SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

The State of Missouri to Defendant and his heirs, grantee and successors:

You are hereby notified that an action has been commenced against you in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, Missouri, the object and general nature of which is Petition to Quiet Title and which affects the following described property located in Douglas County, Missouri, to-wit:

SW ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 35, Township 27, Range18

The names of all parties to said action are stated above in the caption hereof and the name and address of the attorney for Plaintiff is Daniel P. Wade, P. O. Box 698, Ava, Missouri 65608.

You are further notified that unless you file an answer or other pleading or shall otherwise appear and defend against the aforesaid Petition within 45 days after the 21st day of March 2019, judgment by default will be rendered against you.

Witness my hand and the seal of the Circuit Court this 12th day of March, 2019.

R. Craig Carter – Judge

03-27-Wk27-4t