Katy Trail State Park Offers Tram Tours for Seniors

JEFFERSON CITY – Missouri State Parks is offering senior citizens an experience at Katy Trail State Park from the comfort of a tram coach during Tuesdays on the Trail tours. The tours are part of Missouri State Parks’ Seniors to Parks initiative, with funding for the tram provided by the Missouri Parks Association. The free tours will be offered at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. and last around two hours each. Space is limited and reservations are required.

The tram tours will run between different Katy Trail trailheads on the first Tuesday of each month in the spring and again in the fall. As riders enjoy the scenery of Katy Trail State Park from the open tram cars, interpretive guides will explain the natural history and cultural features along the way.

The dates and locations for the Tuesdays on the Trail tram tours are:

April 2 – Rocheport to McBaine

May 7 – Windsor to Leeton

June 4 – Treloar to Gore

Sept. 3 – North Jefferson to Hartsburg

Oct. 1 – Windsor to Green Ridge

For more information or to make a reservation for Tuesdays on the Trail tours, contact Katy Trail State Park at 573-449-7402.

For more information about Missouri state parks and historic sites, visit the web at mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.