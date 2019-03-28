International Aerobatics Club Hosts Judges School at West Plains Regional Airport

In February, members of the International Aerobatic Club met at the West Plains Regional Airport for a course on performing and judging competition aerobatics. The course was attended by members and guests from a five state area. This seminar was hosted by IAC Officer, Sean Sweeney, of Wasola, a commercial and aerobatic pilot who is a member of the St. Louis and Memphis area clubs.

Unfortunately on this occasion, wind, ice, rain and snow kept many from flying in to attend, but according to organizers, by the second day of the conference, the room was filled to capacity.

Seminar topics included contest flight program rules, competition programs, and criteria for evaluating and scoring aerobatic figures flown in competition. Much like figure skating, the pilots fly a routine that is scored by judges and points are awarded for placement. Competitions are facilitated at the regional, national and international levels.

The training session held in West Plains was for new candidate regional judges, previously certified judges due for recurrency training, or those who simply wish to refresh and improve their knowledge and understanding of judging aerobatic flying.

The West Plains Regional Airport offers the facilities and service, but also a welcoming atmosphere. The group appreciated the conference facility, and kitchen access.

Another event will be hosted in April.

IAC is the worlds largest aerobatic club, promoting and enhancing the safety and enjoyment of aerobatic flying.

To find out more about IAC, please go to www.iac.org. For local information and updates, the St Louis and Memphis club also have Facebook pages: https://www.facebook.com/iacchapter61/

https://www.facebook.com/IAC-Chapter-27-142268689628602/