Hubert Kenneth Tidwell, 66 departed this life February 24, 2019 in Plant City, Florida. He was born July 22, 1952 in Jonesboro, Ark.

Graveside services were conducted Friday, March 1, 2019 at 2:00 in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Wasola, Missouri.

All local arrangements were under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home. A complete obituary will be available at www.facebook.avafamilyfuneralhome