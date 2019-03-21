HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

March 11 – Hello from Heart of the Ozarks, what a beautiful day we are having, a sure sign that spring is coming.

Tuesday morning the residents met in Residents Council and decided to have Chicken Fried Steak with all the trimmings and strawberry shortcake for dessert. In the afternoon Evelyn Harper called bingo games while Joy Duncan got the pretzel shamrock ready to put together. This was a craft, but also a cooking activity for the residents. Nifty Nails were done by Connie Burris.

Wednesday morning we played Trivia and in the afternoon Amy Goldsmith called bingo for the residents and Bro. Mike Brazeal did a Bible study in the activity room.

Thursday morning Shine! was here playing and singing and Erin sang one song for the residents. She had been greatly missed. In the afternoon, Carolyn Robinson called bingo for the residents.

Friday morning the 1st, Sonshine Group was here for a morning of music and devotions. In the afternoon Connie called the Bingo games for the residents.

Saturday, Ms. Norma and Ms. Lola are singing up a storm for the residents. Bro. Tom is doing a small devotional for the residents. On Sunday morning, Larry and Patsy Moore was here for Bible Study and in the afternoon Black Jack Church was here for afternoon of singing, preaching (because that is what Vic does well) and they always finished out the service with prayer. The Highway Church of the Nazarene Youth group was here playing games with the residents until Church service time. The residents really enjoyed the attention from this group.

Monday morning, Colton Neal led the Bible Study as Bro. Don and Sister Misty were sick. The residents were asked “What has Jesus done for you this week?” In the afternoon it was time for the monthly birthday with several residents having birthdays this month they are Clara Russo, Norma Zellner, Elmer Bradford, Joan Fischer, Lois Rush, Shirley Stone, Emmalyn Stephens, Pauline Knisell, Ellis Stephens and Jennifer Rayburn. Lola and her Birthday group played and sang some good songs.

March 18 – Hello from our home to your home.

Joy Duncan and the residents started working on Easter Crafts this week. They are painting Easter Eggs for each residents’ room. Some are using stamps, some are painting free hand, and some are coloring their eggs. Each lesson has a story read by Ms. Joy about their project. Mrs. Evelyn Harper was here for Bingo and she loves giving out candy to everyone. Mrs. Evelyn is a volunteer for Hospice Compassus. She is loved by everyone. After bingo we enjoyed getting our nails done.

Wednesday morning, we enjoyed Getting to Know Your Neighbor, talking about first dates, first love, first jobs, chores, going to church and some their favorite memories. In the afternoon, Amy, from Three Rivers Hospice, called bingo for the residents giving out the treats that Ava Drug/Walgreens donated for Bingo prizes. We appreciated our local drug store for always remembering us with all the special goodies.

Bro.. Mike Brazeal was here for “What the Bible Says” Bible study. Then, Thursday morning, Shine! was here for a morning of worship and singing. Between LeaAnn and GlenDale they keep everyone hopping.

Thursday afternoon, Carolyn Robinson called bingo for residents. She is very much appreciated for everything she does around our home.

Friday morning, 1st Sonshine Group was here and they sang several songs. Edgar and his peeps are very special people. Friday afternoon, Riley Lane and Haley Dale and Tatum Murray called bingo for the residents as part of their Junior High National Honor Society project. They also cleaned out several cabinets for me.

Saturday morning, Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry were here for the Saturday morning worship. Cameron Smith and Ron Davis got in some good music with the residents Saturday afternoon. The residents had been missing Cameron and Ron. After Cameron and Ron left the stage, the group Cross Country Gospel set-up and played several sets of music for our residents. It was enjoyed by everyone.

Sunday morning, Larry and Patsy Moore was here for Bible Study with the residents.

In the afternoon, Ava Assembly of God was here with music by Missy Breshears and several ladies, they were singing up a storm and the residents were singing along with them.

Bro. James Pederson brought the message, it was a very uplifting sermon. Finishing out the service James and Missy sang Amazing Grace.

Monday morning Bro. Don Lunn and Bro. Colton Neal were here for Monday morning Bible Study with the residents. A large crowd was in attendance.

Our prayers and sympathy go out to the families of Pauline Knisell and Judy Plumb.

We would like to welcome new residents to our home they are Chris Hannaford, Esther Pickle, Delano Thorpe and Randall Hurry.

Congratulations to Dora Sherman on getting to go home this week.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.