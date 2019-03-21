Highlonesome – Linda Orick

March 1, the weekend weather sounds bad. I’d rather have snow than ice. In the past, we had some big snows. Our nephew, Gary Harvill, would open the road up so we could get out. And he always kept it cleared from his house to the highway. The hill would melt pretty good. He drove a school bus and the milkman came to his house. He sure was a dedicated bus driver. We miss seeing him out and about and on his tractor. He sure was a hard worker. God called him away pretty fast. In Oct. he sat on our sofa and visited with James and me. And we talked on the phone some. Saturday morning, Feb. 2nd, we were talking about going to the hospital, and he passed away. It was fast, but those killed in accidents are sudden deaths and are hard on families too. He will be greatly missed by many people that loved and knew him.

Barbara Day called her mom, Edith Maggard’s brother, Melvin, passed away. He was the last of the Cleveland and Stella (Nelson) Maggards’ sons. He was 91. His services were Saturday, March 2nd.

Preston Hampton passed away March 1st. His wife of 72 years, Louise, passed away January 8th. They were good to visit with and full of knowledge. One always wishes they had written down the things the elder people told and knew about gardening and old sayings.

March 1st, James and I finally got Shirley Halcomb’s birthday gift to her. We recently visited Junior and Betty Halcomb and Connie Siler.

March 2nd, I heard that David Morrison passed away. Sympathy to his family.

I heard they buried Bob Gann’s nephew in the Hall Cemetery at Mound, Saturday, March 2nd. Sympathy sent to Bob and his family.

Dillon Morrison returned home after being in the hospital and therapy. Dillon’s son Gary, spent five days in the hospital too. Dilllon’s daughter, Belinda, has been staying at night time. Gary, his son, and wife Brenda, check on him during the day. Here is wising them all a speedy recovery.

Susan Ellison called Saturday to see how we were doing. She said they had been in bad weather. They are both driving a truck together. Her mother-in-law, Wanda, stays with Wanda’s grandson, Cody and Courtney, and kids. She seemed to be doing good.

The weather has caused a lot of damage to the trees this year. You are afraid the shade trees will fall on your house or buildings. It sure makes one wonder when you see the big trees uprooted on your property.

Lots of death recently among family and friends. Dad used to say if you live long enough, you will see a lot of your family pass away. I think James and I are old enough that we are seeing that. Aunt Pearl Darden said she outlived her doctors and friends. The only thing we can do is make the best of a situation we don’t like.

Saturday, March 9th Carroll Caudill and Carol Thomas were united in marriage at Eastern Gate Church. Rev Jerry Loveland officiated and he did a nice job. It was a small wedding. Family and friends gathered to wish them a happy life together. Everything looked nice.

Friday, March 15th John and Connie Siler visited us. Connie gave her uncle, James, a nice card and a real nice quilt which was blue and white with a cross on it and Bible verse. The lining was fleece with praying hands, doves, crosses and Bibles on it. Connie is like her aunt, Sybil Harvill – she has a sewing talent. His nephew, David Halcomb, got him some fishing spoons. Rex and Shirley Halcomb, his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, gave him a nice gift and card. Junior and Betty Halcomb got their brother-in-law, James, a nice shirt and card. His sister, Chris Lakey called him. He got some cards and calls. So he had a pretty good 70th birthday. Connie and I thought about a party, but with deaths in the family, cold weather, and some of the family not feeling good, no one was in a party mood. Birthdays in the winter are hard to plan.

I hope the weather clears up so we can do some planting. If my knee doesn’t improve a lot and we both get to feeling better, there may not be much gardening going on. But we will probably have a good size garden. I never planted early lettuce this year.

I hope you all had a good St. Patrick’s Day and weekend.