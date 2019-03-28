Healing on the Katy Trail: Hike*Bike for Military Veterans

March 21, 2019 — Missouri Daughters of the American Revolution joins The Fisher House Foundation and the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to host “Hike*Bike for Military and Veterans” on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Hike*Bike is a charity walk and ride of various lengths across Missouri on the historic Katy Trail. All monies raised will support three new Fisher Houses in Missouri: Kansas City Fisher House at the Kansas City VA Medical Center; Columbia (Mid-Missouri) Fisher House at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital; and a second St. Louis Fisher House at the St. Louis VA Medical Center.

DAR is committed to helping military families. “From our founding days,” says Cindy Suich, State Regent of the Missouri DAR, “caring for veterans and the military has been a major priority. Today, hospitalized veterans and military deserve our special consideration and support.” Fisher Houses are similar to Ronald McDonald Houses except they provide a home for families of hospitalized veterans and military. “Family members can stay in these houses…AT NO COST TO THEM…,” Suich says, “and for as long as their loved one is hospitalized…whether that is days, weeks, or months.”

The statewide goal for Fisher Houses is to raise $3.1 million through donations and fundraisers across the state. The Missouri DAR plans to raise significant funds toward that goal through their Hike & Bike event. All of the Hike*Bike money raised will stay in Missouri.

Once the $3.1 million goal is met, the Fisher House Foundation will match that donation and build another Fisher House in Missouri.

“The Fisher Houses of Missouri Campaign will help tens of thousands of veterans and military for decades to come,” says Denise Dolan, Chief Advancement Officer, Fisher House Foundation. “Nothing will help them more than having their families at their hospital bedside to provide love, care, and support.”

On event day, Hike*Bike participants can enter and exit at designated trailheads along the Katy Trail—Augusta, North Jefferson, Rocheport, and Sedalia. State operated Support and Gear (SAG) stations will be available along the route. “Participants in Hike*Bike will experience a community vibe while supporting this great cause,” say event co-chairs Constance Hawley and Brenda Christensen. “There will be guest speakers, music, and much cheer as we serve our military, veterans, and their families.”

Anyone interested in participating in Hike*Bike for our nation’s military and veterans, should visit the “Hike Bike for Healing” Facebook page for more information and participant application forms, or email any questions to hikebike2019@gmail.com or call 314-399-9778.

To learn more about the work of today’s DAR, visit www.DAR.org.

Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost while a loved one is receiving treatment. These homes are located at major military and VA medical centers nationwide, and in Europe, close to the medical center or hospital it serves. Fisher Houses have up to 21 suites, with private bedrooms and baths. Families share a common kitchen, laundry facilities, a warm dining room and an inviting living room. Fisher House Foundation ensures that there is never a lodging fee. Since inception, the program has saved military and veterans’ families an estimated $400+ million in out-of-pocket costs for lodging and transportation.