Harlin Museum’s Hathcock Gallery  to Host 44th Annual Spring Art Show in April

As Spring reveals itself to the Ozarks with blooming dogwoods and yellow daffodils, it’s also preparing to bloom on the walls of Harlin Museum’s Hathcock Gallery.

Beginning Thursday, April 4 and ending with the Awards Reception on Sunday, April 21, the museum will be exhibiting the entries to their 44th Annual Spring Art Show.

The show is sponsored by the James P. Harlin Foundation Board, and is traditionally thought of as the gallery’s more “amateur” competition show. However, the show tends to offer quite the perfect balance between seasoned skill and fresh nuance when it comes to the artwork.

Entry is open to all artists, ages 16 & older, who may to enter up to four pieces of two-dimensional art.

Place winners will receive ribbons and monetary prizes, with the Best of Show receiving the top prize of $200, and 1st, 2nd and 3rd places receiving $75, $50 and $25, respectively.

Additional awards may also be awarded by local businesses and the community, such as the Artistic Encouragement Award, Memorial Awards, Purchase Awards, and People’s Choice.

Many local businesses look to this show as an opportunity to find new artwork for their professional spaces. Artists may offer their art for sale during the show; all sales are split 80/20 between the artist and the museum, with the museum’s 20% being put toward operational expenses.

Entry dates are Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30, 2019, from 12 noon to 4 p.m. at the Harlin Museum, 405 Worcester Ave., West Plains, MO 65775. The community is invited to celebrate the exhibit opening during Harlin’s Gala Night at the Museum celebration on April 6 at 6 p.m.

Questions about the show can be directed to the museum at info@harlinmuseum.com