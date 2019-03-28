Happy Home – Peggy Potts

Our morning service began with Bro. Russ greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We had the pledges for the flags and the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Sunday School began with Bro. John. Opening prayer by Bro. Russ. The scripture found in John 14:15-31. Key verse 14:26. Good lesson. We gathered the coins for Christ. We sang for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Bro. Royce blessed them. We had specials from Sis. Peggy.

Bro. Russ opened with prayer. Message title was, “Peter’s Denial of Christ” Scripture found in Matthew 27:22-28. Good message.

We had communion and foot washing. Great message from the Lord. Sis. Juanita dismissed us in prayer.

The evening service began with Bro. Russ greeting all with prayer. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We had our prayer circle. We sang for the Lord. We had specials: from Sis. Peggy, Sis. Sharron and Sis. Peggy, Bro. John, and Sis. Juanita. Good singing!!

Bro. Russ opened with prayer. The title for the evening message, “The Most Difficult Prayer to Pray.” Message from John 19:9-1. Bro. John Dismissed us with prayer.

We had a great singing last night. It was our monthly singing for March. We had good attendance. Several churches were represented. Put it on your calendar for next month. The fourth Saturday night of the month at 6 p.m. Hope to see you then.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.