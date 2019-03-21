Happy Home- Peggy Potts

March 11 – Our morning service began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a ‘good morning.’ We had prayer requests and praise reports. Bro. Royce led in prayer. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. Time to sing for Jesus.

For our Sunday School lesson, Bro. John opened with prayer. He used scripture from John 13:18-38. Our key verse 13:34. Bro. John Dismissed the lesson with prayer. It was a good lesson from the Lord. We gathered the coins for Christ,then we sang for the Lord. We gathered the gifts for the Lord, with prayer by Bro. Mac. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Susan, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara. Good music with good messages.

Our morning service began with Bro. Russ opening with prayer. He used scripture from Matthew 16:13-19. The title of the morning message, “Whom Say Ye That I Am.” Good message from the Lord. Bro. Russ dismissed in prayer.

About 3:30 p.m., Bro. Mac received a call from Bro. Russ that there had been an accident, involving Russ and Pam and Pam was on the way to the hospital in Mtn. Home, Arkansas. We now have learned that Pam is going to be alright.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had a prayer circle for our pastor and his wife because of the accident, and so many on our prayer list. We sang some good hymns and had some specials from Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac, and Sister Sara. Bro. John filled in for Bro. Russ with a short message, but a very good message from the Lord. He used Psalm 19. We had several comments from the people present. All in all, it was a good day in the Lord.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.

March 17 – Our morning services began with Bro. Mac greeting all with a good morning. We had prayer requests and praise reports. Prayer by Bro. Russ. We had the pledges to the flags and to the Bible. We sang for Jesus.

Our Sunday School began with Bro. John opening in prayer. Scripture from John 14:1-14. Key verse John 14:6 “Peter To Deny Jesus” is the lesson. A good lesson from the Lord.

We gathered the coins for Christ. And it was time to sing for the Lord. Good hymns with good messages. We gathered the gifts for the Lord. Prayer by Bro. Mac.

We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita and Sister Peggy, Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Morning message from Bro. Russ. He opened in prayer. Title of the message, “Peter’s Denial of Christ.” Scripture found in Luke 22:50-71. Good lesson from the Lord. Bro. Russ closed in prayer and blessed the food that we were about to enjoy.

Our evening service began with Bro. Mac greeting all. We had prayer requests and praise reports. We had many praise reports which is so nice to hear. We formed our prayer circle and began to pray. It is such a blessing to hear those prayers from everyone. We sang for the Lord. We had specials from Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita and Sister Peggy, Sister Sharron, Sister Peggy, Sister Juanita, and Bro. Mac and Sister Sara.

Bro. Russ opened the service with prayer. The title of his message, “The Most Difficult Prayer to Pray.” Scripture found in Matthew 26:36-46. Very good message from the Lord. Bro. Mac closed and dismissed us with prayer.

Our monthly singing is Saturday night March 23rd at 6 p.m. We hope you can join us for good music and fellowship. Snacks to follow the singing. Hope to see you Saturday night.

Have a great week. Keep God in your heart and you will be blessed.