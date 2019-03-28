Governor Makes Appointments to Boards and Commissions

JEFFERSON CITY – Last week, Governor Mike Parson announced 10 new appointments to various boards and commissions.

Vernon Vito Bracy, of Chesterfield, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Trustees.

Mr. Bracy is the CEO/President of Renaissance Voice Communications and has served in that role since 2009. He has worked in the sales field for medical devices, technology, insurance, and Fortune 500 companies. Mr. Bracy is a graduate of Lincoln University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mass Communications.

Richard L. Ebersold, of St. Joseph, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Ebersold is currently the Director of Herzog Services, Inc., headquartered in Saint Joseph, after retiring as the company President in 2016. He has spent 46 years of his professional career with Herzog. Mr. Ebersold is an alumni of Missouri Western State University. He has served as a Board Member with the National Railroad Construction & Maintenance Association and is a member of American Legion Post 132 King City.

Sherry Jones, of Dawn, was reappointed to the State Fair Commission.

Ms. Jones owns and operates C.D. Jones Land and Cattle Co. with her husband. Ms. Jones is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri with a degree in marketing and finance. She spent 27 years in the banking industry with Bank Midwest, including time as vice president. Ms. Jones still serves in a part-time capacity for the bank facilitating an ongoing education program in the local school system. She currently serves as the Vice President of the Livingston County Farm Bureau Board, on the Board of Directors for FCS Financial, and as a member of the Missouri Agriculture and Small Business Development Authority. Her community involvement includes working with local 4-H and FFA groups.

Alan L. Landes, of St. Joseph, was appointed to the Missouri Western State University Board of Governors.

Mr. Landes is the President and COO of Herzog Contracting Corp., which is headquartered in Saint Joseph, and is a Principal of Herzog Transit Services, Inc. He has been an employee of Herzog for 45 years in both technical and managerial positions. Under his leadership and direction, the company has grown from a small, regional company into a nationwide highway, mass transit, and infrastructures contractor. Mr. Landes is active in many community organizations and industry associations. He is the past President of the Board of Sickle Cell Disease Research Foundation and completed his terms as the President of the Associated General Contractors of America in 2015.

Lowell Mohler, of Jefferson City, was reappointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Mohler is retired from a career that included 26 years with the Missouri Farm Bureau and time as the Director of the Department of Agriculture from 2000-2003. He also served for six years as a Commissioner with the Missouri Department of Conservation. Mr. Mohler graduated from the University of Missouri with a Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture Technology. He currently still farms near Jefferson City with his wife and is active with several conservation organizations in addition to his service on the State Fair Commission.

Brian Munzlinger, of Williamstown, was appointed to the Board of Probation and Parole.

Mr. Munzlinger operates a third generation row crop farm with his wife, daughter, and son-in-law. He recently termed out as State Senator of the 18th District after a 16-year career in the Missouri Legislature, where he served in both the House of Representatives and Senate. During his time in the Senate, he served on numerous committees and was a member of Senate leadership. Mr. Munzlinger is a member of the Missouri Farm Bureau, Missouri Corn Growers Association, and the Missouri Soybean Association.

Victor Barnett Pasley, of Columbia, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Trustees.

Mr. Pasley retired from Xerox Corporation in 2010 after 32 years as a member of their executive team. He held a number of district, regional, and headquarter leadership assignments both domestic and international. Mr. Pasley spent three years in the U.S. Army attaining the rank of Captain with a tour of duty in The Republic of Vietnam. He also spent seven years as a teacher and assistant principal. Mr. Pasley holds a certificate of General Management – Harvard Business School; Master of Science in Education Administration – Northern Illinois University; and a Bachelor of Science in Education – Lincoln University of Missouri. He has served on the Lincoln University of Missouri Foundation Board since 2006.

Richard Popp, of Tebbetts, was appointed to the Lincoln University Board of Curators.

Mr. Popp recently retired from Central Bancompany in Jefferson City after 37 years with the company. He served in a variety of capacities with the company, including as Executive Vice President – Chief Risk Officer from 2005-2019. Mr. Smith holds a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from the University of Missouri – Columbia.

Kevin Roberts, of Hillsboro, was reappointed to the State Fair Commission.

Mr. Roberts is an attorney and works as a partner at the firm Roberts, Wooten, and Zimmer, LLC. He has practiced law for the last 34 years in Jefferson County, trying numerous civil and criminal jury trials. Mr. Roberts received a Bachelor’s Degree from South Dakota State University. He moved to Missouri to attend the University of Missouri School of Law and has spent the entirety of his career in Missouri after earning his Juris Doctorate. Mr. Roberts has served on the Board of Directors for the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri and the Jefferson County YMCA, as President of the Hillsboro School Board, and as Chairman of the Missouri Lottery Commission. He is currently the Chairman of the State Fair Commission.

Mary Sheid, of West Plains, was appointed to the State Board of Education.

Ms. Sheid is the Owner/CEO of Physical Therapy Specialists Clinic, Inc. and has served in that capacity since starting the clinic in 1990. Her previous career experience was as Director of Physical Therapy at Ozarks Medical Center in West Plains. Ms. Sheid holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Physical Therapy from the University of Missouri and a second Bachelor’s Degree from Drury College. She has served in an array of capacities for professional and community organizations, including on the Missouri State University Board of Governors, the Missouri Physical Therapy Association Board of Directions, the Southern Ozarks Alliance of Rural Development, and the State Board of Registration for the Healing Arts. Ms. Sheid is the recipient of a number of awards including the McKenzie Institute International “Bronze Lady” Excellence Award in 2015.