Glade Top Trail Run April 6

The 6th Annual Glade Top Trail Run is only one month away, as this year’s scholarship generating event is set for Saturday, April 6, with races starting at 9 a.m. During the event, the start and finish lines, along with trail headquarters, will be stationed at Wolf Junction, near Brown Branch, Mo.

The event offers participants three different runs to choose from: a one-mile fun run/walk on the gravel road; a 4.25 mile run/hike that travels downhill, crosses a creek and turns back on a two track U.S. Forestry trail; and finally, the 10.25 mile run which also follows a two track trail, makes a big loop crossing several creeks, with strong elevation gains and losses.

Over the years, the trail run has become increasingly popular and now has a cap allowing only 250 runners to participate. The run is highly attended for many reasons, but mainly because of the friendly volunteers, free post run massage, great swag that accompanies paid entry fee, and the barbecue chicken dinner participants enjoy after a vigorous workout on the scenic Mark Twain National Forest.

The Glade Top Trail Run is held each year as the major fundraiser for the Pat Souder Henry Scholarship which is awarded to deserving Ava High School college bound seniors.

If interested in participating, please register online through links on the Gladetoptrailrun.com or Glade Top Trail Run Facebook page or Actnowracing.com

For more information, contact Race Director Liz Kyger, (417) 683-0785. lkyger@avabears.net