Gentryville – Ella May Daugherty

Monday, March 11th – I’ll try and get some news written tonight – don’t know much. This was a lovely day for a change. It seems we have had so many cloudy, cool days, but we’ll have spring one of these days. “I hope.”

I came home from Patty’s today. I had been up there since last Wednesday. I had a test at the Mercy Clinic in Nixa. It’s a nice place.

I got to see my great grandsons. They are growing. Josh, Sandy, Carter, and Cannon Chambers met us yesterday at a new restaurant in Republic and we ate catfish. Aaron was busy and couldn’t meet us.

Ann Collins had company today, Ada Beard and Kathy Curtis. Also, Paul Uhlmann visited her awhile and so did Bertha Scherer.

My granddaughter, Hannah Griffith, from Truman College in Kirksville, is visiting Tracy, David, and Devin Griffith. It’s spring break this week.

Thurs. March 14th – Trish has visited me a couple of times this week.

I have been so tired and not sleeping good this week. My body has refused to spring forward with the clock.

I extend sympathy to the family of Euneeda Heath, and also Jim Irby’s family.

They are really having cold weather in Moberly. It was 6º below 0º Monday, the 4th, and the wind chill was 16º below.

Birthday greetings to these in March – a very special belated Happy Birthday to Ray Hurst in Bradleyville. He was 97 on the 7th of March. Katlyn Smith has a birthday on the 15th. Karen Fredrick on the 25th; Bertha Scherer on the 29th; Riley O’Shea, also on the 29th; Belinda Heath also had a March birthday, but I don’t know the day.

Thought for the day: Focusing on God’s purpose sustains me.