Gentry – Charlotte Reich

In our Sunday School class, we studied that we are not appointed to wrath, those who have trusted in Christ Salvation is fully realized when all believers live together with Him whether we die or live ‘til His coming.

Many prayers were lifted up to our heavenly Father. Among some were Dade Forrest, Tammy Merrifield, Diane Allison, Cub Lafferty, Beverly Tetrick, Doug Miller, Theresa Veverka, and all others. Our sympathy goes out to Dwight Wilson and his family in the death of his mother, and to the family of Pauline Adams.

Sharon Welker just returned from a vacation skiing trip in Granby, Colorado with her family.

Janice Young and Charlotte Reich took dinner over to Harley and Faye Allen Sunday, ate with them, and spent Sunday afternoon visiting.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Romans Chapter 12. We have to make our bodies holy unto God by changing our lives, renewing of our minds by reading the Bible, and not being like the world.

In our Sunday night service, our special song was by Ronnie and Sue Thomas, Bill Comer, and Rod and Joanne Welker.

Some from Gentry attended the singing at Happy Home Church Saturday night, and enjoyed fellowship with them.

At next Sunday’s morning service, we are going to have singing by Pastor Bill Comer, his daughter, Cindy Todd and family. Everyone is invited to come and hear praises to the Lord in song.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Romans Chapter 11. We, as Gentiles, have been grafted into and became sons and daughters of God. Not everyone is going to believe for God hath concluded then all in unbelief that he might have mercy upon all.