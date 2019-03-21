Gentry – Charlotte Reich

March 10 – Joie Welker opened our morning service with prayer and in our Sunday School, we studied when devout affection prevails is when fellow Christians meet. Thank God for his gifts of salvation, love, and friendship.

Happy Birthday wishes went out to Danny Tetrick.

Our special song was by our Wednesday night singers who meet every Wednesday night at 6:30 p.m. for practice, then Bible study is at 7 p.m. We are studying in Isaiah.

March 15th is our Third Friday Night Singing at 7 p.m. with snacks afterwards.

March 17th at Gentry is our Third Sunday dinner with some kite flying after dinner, so dig out your kites and come join us.

We had many prayer requests brought forth, Woody Coonce, Beverly Tetrick, Jeannie Miller, Dale Montgomery, and others I failed to get names but God knows.

Saturday, my son Keith and I attended the funeral at Branson for a dear friend of mine, Eutha (Lowry) Marbut. She worked for years at Kirbyville School, and at the Skaggs Hospital.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Proverbs Chapter 3. We have to trust in God and His Word. In all thy ways, lean on Him and Look to Him. Be not wise in thine own eyes, fear the Lord, and depart from evil. He directs our paths.

In our evening service, our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from 2 Timothy Chapter 4. The time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine and turn their ears from the truth. We need to do the work of the ministry God has for us to do.

Last week I visited with Harley and Faye Allen. We sure miss them at church.

Visiting with me this weekend was my nephew, David Henderson from Independence, MO.

March 17 – In our Sunday School class, we studied as Christians we are supposed to have a new way of life. Our attitudes toward our work and goals are important testimonies to the watching world.

A certificate of graduation from Children’s church was given to Keira Waldron.

Our special songs were by Pastor Bill Comer and Keira Waldron.

Visiting us from Indiana was Steve Gidney’s daughter, Brenna. We are always glad to have visitors at Gentry.

Pastor’s morning message was from Romans Chapter 8. When we are led by the spirit of God, we are the children and heirs of God. We suffer with him that we may be also glorified together.

After our third Sunday dinner, we had some kite flying in the afternoon, but not much wind so they didn’t do too well, but the kids had a good time trying. We may reschedule that again.