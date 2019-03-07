Gentry – Charlotte Reich

Opening service was Joie Welker, in our Sunday School class, Jesus said to his disciples as my father has sent me, I send you and they receive the Holy Ghost. As Christians, we are also servants for the Lord.

Special song was by Wanda Casady, Rod and JoAnne Welker. We had many prayer requests. Some were Beverly Tetrick, Dale Montgomery, Janice Young, all who are out with the flu and colds.

It was good to see Joan Burkdoll back after surgery. Our sympathy goes out to the Stephens family for the death of Naomi. We grew up together and attended the same church.

Friday, March 1st is our Sweethearts Dinner and after church and dinner, we are going to have a kite flying afternoon, so everyone old and young, bring your kites.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Romans Chapter 10. God paid the price for us so we can have eternity in heaven with Jesus. Our hearts desire and prayers should be for our loved ones and others to be saved.

In our evening service, our special song was from the quartet of the Welker family, Gina, Sharon, Rod, and Joie.

Pastor Comer’s evening message was from Romans 8. We are heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ. Surrender to Him and let Him bless and minister to you.