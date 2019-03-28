Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Hello from GHCC. Our department heads started the week with a birthday celebration for Robin Strong, secretary. Jackie Benton, Ida Mae Huse, Dorcas Rackley, and several other ladies joined us for our Red Hat tea party on the 13th, then C.L. Sapp, Carol Lease, Ida Mae, Dorcas, Delphia Holmes, Jackie, Patty Loya, Vonetta Kelley, Jewell and John Davis and several others celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with another party on the 15th. Jami Bridges, activities, made a beautiful rainbow out of cupcakes and we served green punch. David Ball entertained us on the 18th. Carol, Vonetta, Jackie, Dorcas, Delphia, Vernon Vette, C.L., Edna Hannaford, Ida Mae, and many others came together to listen to David play.

Our monthly Resident Council meeting was held on the 19th. Norm Hartman, ombudsman, and Jami met with C.L., Edna, Jackie, Billy Barnett, Betty Walrath, and Dorcas to discuss any needs, concerns, complaints or new ideas. Overall, everyone is very happy and looking forward to spending more time outside. We also had absentee voting last week.

A memorial service was held on the 20th to remember Leroy Porter and Lessie Pierce. The residents and staff gathered to pay their respects and reminisce. Our prayers are with the families of Leroy Porter and Lessie Pierce.

Butch Baxter, C.L., Vonetta, Don Harden, Dorcas, Delphia, Ida Mae, Edna, Jeffrey Trees, Janet Conner, Jackie and several other residents won big at our monthly VFW bingo on the 21st. Allan Deyo played the piano for us on Friday, the 22nd. Delphia, Jewell and John, Patty, Berry Neal, James Forrest, Vernon Vette and many more enjoyed Allan’s piano music before lunch. We look forward to a repeat performance.

Since the weather was so nice on the 22nd, we skipped the afternoon indoor activities and headed to the park. Everyone is excited about spring and spending more time outside.

This week we will have our monthly birthday party for March on the 25th. Rena Cox and Betty Walrath celebrated birthdays on the 13th. Amie Schmekel, Robin Strong, Sherrie Legino, and Sherri Russo also celebrate birthdays this month. On the 27th, we will make chocolate chip cookies, then have coffee and cookies in the afternoon. We will also have a Social Service Appreciation party on the 29th. Have a great week everyone.