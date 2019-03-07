Gainesville – Sherri Beasley

Hello from our home to yours. The past two weeks have been very busy around here. David Ball was scheduled to perform on the 18th, but was not able to make it; we hope he is doing well.

Our resident council meeting was held on the 19th. We always value their opinions and input because this is their home and we want them to be as comfortable as possible. Dorcas Rackley, Edna Hannaford, Sheila Dunn, C.L. Sapp, Billy Barnett, Maggie Carr, Delphia Holmes, Jami Bridges, Savannah Ingram, Norm Hartman, Ombudsman, as well as a few others were in attendance. Each month our resident council meets to discuss nursing care, housekeeping needs, dietary likes and dislikes, activity ideas, and current program and overall resident satisfaction.

Three new activities were added in February. One of the new activities is making tie blankets. Carol Lease, Delphia, Edna and Sheila helped Jami make new tie blankets and they look so soft and comfortable, Another new craft is making borax crystal crafts. Ida Mae Huse, Delphia, Sheila, Edna, and other residents enjoyed making very colorful borax crystals in a jar. The third new craft is making hanging kitchen towels out of potholders and kitchen towels. We had it scheduled for February but had to move the craft to March to make room for a CPR class for three of us.

I am happy to announce that Shelly Dockins, RN, and Savannah Ingram, SSD, receive their recertification for CPR instructors and Sue Egan, RN, Jami Bridges, Activities, and I passed our CPR training using the new mannequin with feedback devices required by AHA.

VFW Bingo was held on the 21st. This is a big money maker, so the dining room was full. Janet Conner, Jeffrey Trees, Vonetta Kelley, Ida Mae, Delphia, Dorcas, Edna, C.L., Jackie Benton, Carol, Butch Baxter, and several others each struck it rich during our monthly VFW bingo.

This winter weather just won’t go away, so we decided to make s’mores on the 22nd and just pretend for a little while that we were outside camping. Hospice Compassus loaned us a s’mores maker, and we had a blast roasting marshmallows and telling stories. I can see us having this activity more often. Ida, Edna, Sheial, Carol, Delphia, Jackie, Vonetta, C.L., Opal Huelsenbecks daughter, Lizzie, and a handful of other residents and employees enjoyed the s’mores.

Debbie Cobb came in for our weekly Bible study. We appreciate her working us into her busy schedule. Pam Snelson, our beautician, had to reschedule the beauty shop day on the 19th, so the ladies were lined up ready to see her on the 26th. Everyone was so happy to see her walk in Tuesday. Jami has always done manicures once a week, but we have turned it into more of a spa day, so the ladies not only get a manicure, but also a pedicure. Even if they don’t want their toenails done, it is just nice to soak your feet in warm water and have a little lotion rubbed on your feet – everyone needs to be pampered occasionally.

Frontier Baptist, Lutie True Hope, The Bridge, Clear Springs, and First Christian Church, have provided our Sunday afternoon church service this month, and Bro. Dale Roberts, from Lily Ridge, makes several trips each week to visit with our residents and employees. Religious services are so important to our residents, and we appreciate each one of you taking the time to provide church services to those unable to get out.

Our monthly birthday party was on the 26th to celebrate February birthdays – David Peirce, Calla Mathy, Lillie Neal, Ida Mae Huse, and our employees Frances Loftis and Sherry Lewellen. Sherry’s birthday was the 25th so she got treated to one of her favorite desserts – lemon poppy seed bread. Calla had asked for homegrown canned tomatoes, so Donna Walrath treated her to a jar of her own canned tomatoes. Calla’s family told me that she was very excited and loved the tomatoes.

Throughout the past two weeks, we enjoyed games of Scattergories, dominoes, puzzles, Nerf gun shoot-out, checkers, parachute games, horseshoes, balloon ball, and daily tuning and toning.

February is national food service employee appreciation so goodie bags full of candy were presented to Shawn Lewellen, Shelly Curtis, Frances Loftis, Valerie Richardson, Angie Tabor, and Toby Hudson. Jami asked them what they would like, and the unanimous answer was chocolate!

March is Social Service Appreciation; Doctor Appreciation month; and the week of March 11 is LTC Administrator Week. I hope they are kinder to me than Jami was last year – one day I came in to find my office full of balloons and everything Saran-wrapped and another day she had fastened an air horn to the bottom of my chair! I still have the air horn and am pretty sure it will show up somewhere else soon.