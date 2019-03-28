Free Two-Day Air Show Memorial Day Weekend in Jefferson City

2019 Theme: Remembering Their Sacrifices / 75th Anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944
JEFFERSON CITY –– Salute to Veterans Corporation invites the public to their FREE two-day airshow at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport over Memorial Day weekend on May 25-26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Flying assets include:
• Lima Lima two-ship T-34 aerobatic demonstration – returning after seven years.
•Flight of Stearman four-ship aerial demonstration – for the first time.
•US Air Force Wings of Blue Skydiving Team – for the first time.
•United States Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team
•WWII de Havilland Vampire aerobatic demonstration
•Lockheed T-33 ‘Shooting Star’ aerobatic demonstration
•Trojan Phlyers T-28 aerobatic demonstration team
•1948 A-1 Skyraider aerobatic demonstration
•UH-1B “Huey” helicopter aerial demonstration – for the first time
•T-6A Texan II two-ship aerial demonstration – flying for the first time
•Reno Racer “Radial Velocity” T-6 aerobatic demonstration
•Model airplanes flying and on display – for the first time.
Helicopters on static:
•UH-60 BlackHawk
•UH-72 Lakota
•CH-47 Chinook
•USN Helicopter Sea Combat “Dragon Whales”
Displays:
•A-10 Thunderbolt II
•Military Vehicles
•BT-13 Vultee
•Curtiss JN-4 Jenny
•P-51 Mustang
•Piper L-4 Grasshopper
•Cessna L-19 Bird Dog
•T-6A Texan II
•A-1 Skyraider
•WWI Dawn Patrol
•L-16 Aeronca
Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and National Guard/Reserves recruiters will be on site.
A Salute to Veterans Parade will take place on Memorial Day, May 27, at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Jefferson City.
For additional information, visit our website at www.salute.org