Free Two-Day Air Show Memorial Day Weekend in Jefferson City

2019 Theme: Remembering Their Sacrifices / 75th Anniversary of D-Day, June 6, 1944

JEFFERSON CITY –– Salute to Veterans Corporation invites the public to their FREE two-day airshow at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport over Memorial Day weekend on May 25-26, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Flying assets include:

• Lima Lima two-ship T-34 aerobatic demonstration – returning after seven years.

•Flight of Stearman four-ship aerial demonstration – for the first time.

•US Air Force Wings of Blue Skydiving Team – for the first time.

•United States Army Special Operations Command Black Daggers Parachute Team

•WWII de Havilland Vampire aerobatic demonstration

•Lockheed T-33 ‘Shooting Star’ aerobatic demonstration

•Trojan Phlyers T-28 aerobatic demonstration team

•1948 A-1 Skyraider aerobatic demonstration

•UH-1B “Huey” helicopter aerial demonstration – for the first time

•T-6A Texan II two-ship aerial demonstration – flying for the first time

•Reno Racer “Radial Velocity” T-6 aerobatic demonstration

•Model airplanes flying and on display – for the first time.

Helicopters on static:

•UH-60 BlackHawk

•UH-72 Lakota

•CH-47 Chinook

•USN Helicopter Sea Combat “Dragon Whales”

Displays:

•A-10 Thunderbolt II

•Military Vehicles

•BT-13 Vultee

•Curtiss JN-4 Jenny

•P-51 Mustang

•Piper L-4 Grasshopper

•Cessna L-19 Bird Dog

•T-6A Texan II

•A-1 Skyraider

•WWI Dawn Patrol

•L-16 Aeronca

Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, and National Guard/Reserves recruiters will be on site.

A Salute to Veterans Parade will take place on Memorial Day, May 27, at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Jefferson City.

For additional information, visit our website at www.salute.org