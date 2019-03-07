Forsyth Woman Wins $100,000 on Missouri Lottery Scratcher 

Kathy Everett, a Scratchers player from Forsyth, recently picked up a Missouri Lottery “Full of $500s” Scratchers ticket from one of her usual stops in town. After taking the ticket to her car to scratch it, she found herself looking at a $100,000 top prize-winning ticket.

“It was very surprising,” Everett said. “And kind of hard to believe. I had to recheck the numbers a few times to make sure I wasn’t making a mistake.”

After verifying with an employee in the store that she was correct, Everett said she shared the good news with her sister and son.

Everett purchased the winning ticket from Country Mart, 15720 Highway 160, in Forsyth. She said she intends to put a portion of the prize toward home repairs.

Introduced on Sept. 24, 2018, “Full of 500s” is a $5 ticket. Everett claimed one of five $100,000 top prizes offered in the game. Remaining prize amounts for all Scratchers games can be found at MOLottery.com and on the official Missouri Lottery app.