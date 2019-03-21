Flood Closure Update: I-29 Closure Extended to St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH – The Interstate 29 closure at the Missouri/Iowa border has been extended further south to the U.S. 71 intersection north of St. Joseph (MM57) due to flooding.

Previously, I-29 had been closed at Rock Port (MM110).

Anyone wanting to use I-29 northbound should use I-35 and then I-80 into Iowa.

For more information visit: modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding.

Stay informed about Missouri road conditions by using MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map, available online at modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android mobile devices.

Stay alert and do not drive through water over a roadway or around construction barricades. MoDOT encourages all motorists to Turn Around! Don’t Drown!

