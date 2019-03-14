Finnley Chevelle Lane 

Finnley Lane, 6 months, 22 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on March 11, 2019 at her home from an illness with her Mommy, Daddy, and sister by her side.

Finnley was born August 19, 2018 in Springfield, MO to Jacob Cole and Chelsea (Clanton) Lane.

Finnley was preceded in death by her great grandparents, Martin & Erma Lane and Gordon Clanton, Jr., great great grandparents, Chod & Marcella Moss, and cousins, Eli Gonzales, and Chasetyn Nash.

She is survived by her parents, Jacob & Chelsea Lane, sister, Remington Lane, grandparents, Jan & Dean Linder, Martin Junior Lane, Chad Clanton, and Dalisa Clanton, great grandparents, Pam Cobb, Vickie & Ken Robertson, and June Copas, great great grandparents, Edith & Fred Hansen, and Edna Clanton, aunts, uncles, and many other relatives and friends.

Even at such a young age she touched so many lives and gave so much joy!

Services for Finnley will be Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Fin Fin Memorial Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Lonnie Cook. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.