Family Enjoys Cruise

Joe and Tenoha Templeton, of Thornfield, above left, and daughter Cliffy and husband John, of Ava, right, just recently returned from an eight day January cruise to the Virgin Islands. The trip was a gift from Cliffy and John for their parents’ anniversary. Traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the group visited the islands of St. Kitts, St. Martin, San Juan and Grand Turk. The get-away was a very relaxing and fun-filled vacation for all. However, upon their return to St. Louis, all four were shocked by the icy weather in St. Louis after enjoying balmy days in the islands and at sea.

