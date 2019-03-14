Family Enjoys Cruise

Joe and Tenoha Templeton, of Thornfield, above left, and daughter Cliffy and husband John, of Ava, right, just recently returned from an eight day January cruise to the Virgin Islands. The trip was a gift from Cliffy and John for their parents’ anniversary. Traveling from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the group visited the islands of St. Kitts, St. Martin, San Juan and Grand Turk. The get-away was a very relaxing and fun-filled vacation for all. However, upon their return to St. Louis, all four were shocked by the icy weather in St. Louis after enjoying balmy days in the islands and at sea.
Ava
overcast clouds
40.8 ° F
44.6 °
38 °
52 %
1.9mph
90 %
Fri
46 °
Sat
53 °
Sun
57 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
49 °
Douglas County Health Department Schedule
417-683-4174 603 NW 12th Ave., P.O. Box 940, Ava, Mo. 65608 Regular Office Hours: Mon. Tues. Fri. 8:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. and 12:30 - 4:30 p.m. Wed. Thurs. 8:00 a.m....